Kanye West Rushes To Police After Incident With Paparazzi Weeks After Being Filmed Snatching Fan’s Phone
Kanye West rushed to the police department after an argument with paparazzi in Los Angeles on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources revealed that West arrived at the L.A. County Sheriff's West Hollywood Station to file a report on a cameraman who had been following him.
West told officers he asked the paparazzi to stop recording him. The conversation was not amicable and ended with the two almost getting physical with each other.
Sources said the LAPD has launched an investigation into the matter.
West’s decision to go to the police comes weeks after he was named as a suspect in a battery investigation. A female fan was filming him when he approached her car and grabbed her phone. He proceeded to toss it away.
The disgraced rapper hopped into his car where his wife Bianca Censori was waiting for him.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, aside from the paparazzi drama, West’s ex-business manager has been attempting to track down the ex-billionaire to serve him with a $4 million lawsuit.
Thomas St. John sued West accusing him of breaching a contract they signed. The ex-business manager said the musician agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k per month. However, he only worked 3 months out of his contract and wants the remaining balance owed paid out.
In court documents, St. John detailed a meeting near the end of his employment where West “screamed” and “made it clear he no longer wanted to work with” him.
“When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of “The 18-month term was b-----t” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,” the suit read.
For months, St. John has failed to track down West despite hiring a process server on multiple occasions. Recently, he asked the court for permission to serve Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband via an alternative method, but that request was denied.
The judge instructed St. John to make additional attempts at residences connected to West.