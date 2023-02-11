Kanye West's New Wife Takes Charges Of Rapper's Day-To-Day Life
Kanye West's new wife has a tighter grip on the Yeezus rapper's life compared to his previous one.
Bianca Censori, the architectural designer for Ye's Yeezy fashion brand, runs all of her husband's business affairs — as well as his day-to-day schedule.
It's been less than a month since the recently divorced West had secretly gotten remarried, and Censori has already reportedly been able to rein in the Heartless rapper's antics.
A source close to the couple explained, "Bianca runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November."
"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy," they continued. "She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far."
West spent a good amount of 2022 speaking to anyone who would put a microphone in front of him spewing some of the most heinous anti-Semitic remarks. After a string of headlines and nearly losing every business partner he had previously worked with - things went silent.
Ye went weeks without being seen in public before announcing his new marriage after having a secret ceremony less than two months following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
West and Censori were rumored to have had their wedding at the $5,000 a night Amangiri Resort in Utah.
Prior to his low profile wedding, West's ex-business manager had been looking for him in order to serve the disgraced rapper a $4 million lawsuit after all of their deals went under due to his media rampage earlier this year. As RadarOnline.com reported, he also sued West over an alleged breach of contract.
Kardashian has yet to comment on her ex-husband's new wifebut Censori has reportedly met West's children.
Sources close to the reality star say that she is focusing on her family and her work with little to no interest in her ex-husband's love life.
