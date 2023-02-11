Kanye West's New Wife Takes Charges Of Rapper's Day-To-Day Life

Bianca Censori , the architectural designer for Ye's Yeezy fashion brand, runs all of her husband's business affairs — as well as his day-to-day schedule.

Kanye West 's new wife has a tighter grip on the Yeezus rapper's life compared to his previous one.

It's been less than a month since the recently divorced West had secretly gotten remarried, and Censori has already reportedly been able to rein in the Heartless rapper's antics.

A source close to the couple explained, "Bianca runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November."

"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy," they continued. "She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far."