Britney Spears Triggered Into Depressive Episode Over Rocky Relationship With Her Sons: Source
Britney Spears was seen driving alone in Los Angeles amid rumors of close family and friends attempting to stage an intervention for the pop icon.
Many close to her fear that the Toxic singer could be spiraling into a depressive episode caused by allegedly not being able to see her kids.
The pop sensation posted a video Friday where she appeared irritated while dancing in her new home. "I didn't die people," she captioned the clip. "I'm here. I'm alive. I'm very much alive and well and I've got my fur here, you see I'm feeling myself."
Despite her repeated denials that anything is wrong, a source close to Spears claimed, "Everybody is worried about her because she is very depressed." They added that the pop star has lost her normal "bubbly" demeanor and has become a complete introvert.
The source claims that one of the biggest triggering factors with her depression is her distant relationship with her two sons. Last year, it was confirmed that 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden, who Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, have temporarily stopped visitation with their mother.
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source added. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
Radar recently reported about the Lucky singer's alleged abuse of Adderall with friends close to Spears referring to her as a "ticking time bomb."
Her behavior has reported elevated to becoming "erratic and volatile" which sources spilled is allegedly a result of her mental illness and substance abuse problems.
"The intervention was long overdue," the insider said. "She is very much a danger to herself and those around her ... Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it."
The pop star's current husband, Sam Asghari, has spoken out against the rumors of any intervention taking place, confirming Spears is "in full control of her life."
Added Asghari, "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."
