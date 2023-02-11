Four Students Charged For Brutal Fight With Adriana Kuch Days Before 14-Year-Old's Suicide

Four teenage girls have been charged in relation to a school fight which led to the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.

Earlier this week the young student from New Jersey took her own life after feeling publicly humiliated when a group of her peers beat her at school armed with water bottles. The incident was filmed and posted online showing Kuch on the ground after getting hit on the head only to become surrounded as she was continually hit and pulled down the halls of Central Regional High School