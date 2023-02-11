Four Students Charged For Brutal Fight With Adriana Kuch Days Before 14-Year-Old's Suicide
Four teenage girls have been charged in relation to a school fight which led to the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.
Earlier this week the young student from New Jersey took her own life after feeling publicly humiliated when a group of her peers beat her at school armed with water bottles. The incident was filmed and posted online showing Kuch on the ground after getting hit on the head only to become surrounded as she was continually hit and pulled down the halls of Central Regional High School
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer told NBC that one student was charged with aggravated assault, two were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and the fourth was charged with harassment.
Billhimer also revealed that each juvenile related to the incident, along with their guardians, have been served a copy of the complaint and have been released "pending future court appearances."
No information about the identity of the students in question have been released to the public, but Central Regional High School announced that the four girls in question have been suspended indefinitely and had previously been charged with much lower crimes.
Three were originally charged with third-degree felony assault while the fourth was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Brittany Snow’s Ex Tyler Stanaland Responds To Divorce, 'Selling The OC' Star Demands Prenup Be Enforced
- ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Shake-Up? Vanna White 'Being Wooed' With Countless Job Offers To Steer Her Away From Game Show
- William Shatner, 91, Ready To Propose To Ex-Wife Elizabeth, 64, After Reconciling Three Years After Divorce: Sources
Adriana's father, Michael Kuch, revealed that the girls who bullied his daughter "used the video to continue to harass and intimidate" the 14-year-old girl. Hours before Adriana's death, one of the girls who recorded the assault allegedly sent a text to the young victim mocking her for being covered in "dripping blood."
The tormented teen was driven to take her own life inside a closet of her family's Berkeley Township home only hours after the message had been sent.
Several other parents and students have spoken out against the massive amount of bullying at Central Regional High School. One parent, whose teenage daughter was also attacked by students in school, launched her own Change.org petition to have the school officials make a better effort to "stop the violence" at the public-school level. The online campaign has garnered over 8,300 signatures.
Over 200 students protested outside of the school angry and frustrated due to the staff and district's alleged failure to act sooner.
Several details about what led to the bullying and assault have been left unanswered. Many online believe that the fight was racially motivated, but Adriana's father was quick to put an end to those rumors in a post on Facebook.
"People are sending me garbage like this, I am not here to make it about race," he wrote. "Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone. She did not care about race, the world would be a better place if everyone was as colorblind as she was."