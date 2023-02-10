14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online
A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.
One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.
According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the teen with a water bottle, and pulling her hair as she attempted to walk down the hallway with her boyfriend.
“That’s what you get, you stupid a-- b----!” one assailant is heard yelling as she punches and kicks the now dead 14-year-old.
“They think it’s fun to attack people and take videos and post them,” Michael Kuch, Adriana’s devastated and grieving father, told ABC 7. “Getting hit with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana, what hurt her was the embarrassment and humiliation, they just kept coming at her.”
“My daughter actually blacks out and they don’t call an ambulance, they take her to the nurse’s office,” Mr. Kuch continued, adding that his daughter had “never been in a fight before, she’s 98 pounds, 5-2 and she loves everybody.”
Three female students have since been charged with third-degree felony assault in connection to the attack, while a fourth female student has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Triantafillos Parlapanides, the superintendent of the school district, confirmed the attack was not reported to the Berkeley Township Police Department because it is “not school policy.”
“I don’t believe a police report was done. We normally just suspend. If a parent wants to press charges, they can with the police,” Superintendent Parlapanides said. “We’re not going to double-whammy a kid where they are suspended and then police charges as well.”
“If a situation warrants it we’ll call [the police], but in this case the students were suspended immediately,” Parlapanides continued. “We address every incident of bullying, but some of it is on the internet and we aren’t privy to that.”
“We’re not the internet police but we don’t put our heads in the sand.”
Even more shocking are reports the school attempted to cover up Adriana’s suicide, and Central Regional High School only addressed the teenager’s death after the tragedy spread by word of mouth.
“Nobody was supposed to know Adriana killed herself,” one student said. “Adriana took her own life because nobody at the school was able to help or care or step in.”
Adriana’s father has since demanded accountability from the Ocean County school district, particularly because the district did not act despite the fact his daughter had been harassed and bullied at the school “for a long time.”
“If the school contacted the police and filed a report and conducted an investigation, these videos could have been discovered immediately,” Mr. Kuch said. “I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter.”
“I will not sleep until their family has to watch them stand in front of a judge and plead guilty.”