Joe's Gotta Go: Concerned Democrats Feeding FBI Info About President Biden's Classified Documents Scandal To Sabotage His 2024 Run
President Joe Biden has been stabbed in the back by Democrat Party turncoats, who are ratting out where he illegally stashed classified documents to trigger an embarrassing scandal that will derail his plans to run again in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Biden's approval rating plunged to an anemic 40 percent with new polls showing him losing to Republican rivals Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, nervous party bosses took matters into their own hands and lit a fire under his classified documents crisis to torpedo his changes and guarantee a different candidate will top the Democratic ticket in two years, Washington insiders dished.
"You have to admire the elegance of their strategy. All it took was a well-placed whisper in the ear of the correct person at the Department of Justice to set the wheels in motion," spilled a party insider. "Now the president is faced with a scandal from which he's unlikely to escape."
Sources said the dirty plot against #46 was hatched after his personal attorneys discovered classified documents in early November in a Washington, D.C., office he used following his tenure as Barack Obama's Vice President.
As RadarOnline.com reported, additional batches were later found in the garage and library of Biden's personal mansion in Wilmington, Delaware.
"It was at this point in mid-January that party officials tipped off the Justice Department about more files being held at Biden's home," the source explained. "That information led to the Jan. 20 FBI search of his mansion and the discovery of an additional six documents as well as several handwritten notes."
- Three 'Acting' Officials In President Joe Biden's Administration Working Illegally, Government Watchdog Finds
- Outrage: Dr. Anthony Fauci Cashing In On Covid-19 Fame, Charging $100K For 'Motivational Speaking' Gigs Months After Retirement
- 'Is This...Normal?' First Lady Jill Biden & Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Called Out Over Kiss On The Lips At State Of The Union Address
While embarrassing, these discoveries appear to be a far cry from Trump's document scandal, insiders claimed. While Biden, Mike Pence (who also had classified documents at his home), and their aides appeared to instantly report and give back the documents to federal officials, Trump refused, battling the government for 18 months, defying a subpoena, and forcing the FBI to obtain a search warrant to recover the hush-hush materials at his Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, Mar-a-Lago.
The U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has promised a vigorous criminal investigation of Trump, and now Biden, 80, and Pence, 63, face similar scrutiny from Garland's appointed special counsel, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur.
Political sources say Biden's humiliating episode is a ticking time bomb that has already claimed its first administration casualty — White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
"Klain is no fool. He saw the writing on the wall and decided to jump ship," an insider shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources say the decision by party bosses to sabotage Biden was an "easy one." According to a recent poll, a full 65 percent of Americans want someone other than him to run for president in 2024 on the Democratic side.
"Biden can't be allowed to run," added an insider. "He must be made to step aside by any means possible!"