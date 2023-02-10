Joe's Gotta Go: Concerned Democrats Feeding FBI Info About President Biden's Classified Documents Scandal To Sabotage His 2024 Run

"You have to admire the elegance of their strategy. All it took was a well-placed whisper in the ear of the correct person at the Department of Justice to set the wheels in motion," spilled a party insider. "Now the president is faced with a scandal from which he's unlikely to escape."

Sources said the dirty plot against #46 was hatched after his personal attorneys discovered classified documents in early November in a Washington, D.C., office he used following his tenure as Barack Obama's Vice President.