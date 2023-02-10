Your tip
Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million

Source: MEGA
Feb. 9 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

All for one, and one for all? A hefty portion of the money generated for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's non-profit Archewell Foundation in 2021 came from a single $10 million donation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's unknown who paid the massive donation which helped to keep the charity named after the Duke and Duchess' son Archie afloat as the donor opted to remain anonymous.

Source: MEGA

All that can be confirmed is the benefactor set up a donor fund with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and directed the $10,000,000 tax-deductible gift for the cause.

The charitable foundation's goal is to advance innovative philanthropic solutions to challenging problems, engaging donors to make our region and the world a better place for all, according to their website.

There are theories that Harry was the mystery donor, according to the Daily Mail which first reported the news, with some speculating that he used some of the money from his $20 million Spare memoir deal towards Archewell.

Source: APEX / MEGA

Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation's LA offices.

As for the cause area, a 2020-2022 impact report cites that it was for "general nonprofit support," giving it a vast range outside of the usual project-specific donations.

Royal insider Omid Scobie tweeted that in Archewell's first full year of operation, it distributed $3 million in grants across areas, including vaccine equity, relief centers, and more.

The Archewell Foundation also teamed up with other charities to fund a new playground in Uvalde, Texas, after the community was rocked by a horrific school shooting.

"Our hope is that this special project can help the community heal, and be home to imagination, games and play for many years to come," director James Holt said in a statement.

Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle continue to put up a united front after stepping down from their senior roles in 2020, having since waged a fresh war against the royals with the release of his bombshell biography and their Netflix docuseries.

Many wonder if the California residents will return to the U.K. by May for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Many wonder if the California residents will return to the U.K. by May for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Source: MEGA

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry said during an interview. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he added. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

