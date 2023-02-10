Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million

All that can be confirmed is the benefactor set up a donor fund with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and directed the $10,000,000 tax-deductible gift for the cause.

The charitable foundation's goal is to advance innovative philanthropic solutions to challenging problems, engaging donors to make our region and the world a better place for all, according to their website.

There are theories that Harry was the mystery donor, according to the Daily Mail which first reported the news, with some speculating that he used some of the money from his $20 million Spare memoir deal towards Archewell.