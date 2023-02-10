'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'

"This has been the most divisive of all the administrations that I've ever experienced in my lifetime," she told Fox Business. "And it's become divisive in the industry that if you're not part of the group, you should probably keep your thoughts to yourself."

Insiders said that people who lived in the same area as the couple specifically took issue with her remarks on #45, who is vying for the commander-in-chief position once again.

"Their vocal support of Donald Trump didn't make them everyone's favorite neighbor anymore," one source spilled. "Suzanne has lost friends because of her political views. It's sad, but she knows when she's not wanted."

