'Something Is Broken Inside': Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Battling Insecurities Before His Mysterious Public Disappearance

Suzanne Somers recently revealed Richard Simmons was “insecure” during their last interaction together before he abruptly disappeared from the public eye, Radar has learned.

Somers’ revelation was revealed in a sneak peek of an upcoming documentary, What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, in which the 75-year-old actress and health advocate discusses one night in which she and Simmons were supposed to appear on The Larry King Show together.