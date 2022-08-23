Trevor Noah Back With Minka Kelly Months After Breakup
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are back on only months after breaking up for the second time, Radar has learned.
Sources said they saw the 38-year-old host of The Daily Show and the 42-year-old actress were seen hanging out with friends in Fort Greene in Brooklyn.
An eyewitness told Deuxmoi they watched Minka and Trevor have dinner with actor Michael Ealy and his wife. A couple of days later, another person said their boyfriend saw the comedian and his on-again girlfriend riding bikes around town.
Trevor and Minka clearly couldn't stay away from each other. The two broke up in March after dating for 2 years. A source told People that "Minka is single now."
The insider dished that the actress was "very happy." A friend of Minka told the outlet, "She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."
At the time, the source said the couple had been broken up "for a while." The two first started dating during the pandemic in 2020 with friends revealing they were "very happy" and others calling it a "serious relationship."
In 2021, Trevor dropped $27.5 million on a 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, Bel Air mansion that was meant to be for them to live in. A source said, "They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”
However, things took a turn and he unloaded the property at a $1 million loss the next year.
Last month, Trevor was spotted with a mystery gal pal walking around The Hamptons. Sources close to Trevor said he was single at the time which means his reconnection with Minka happened in the past couple of weeks.
The couple has quite the rocky past with them previously breaking up in March 2021 but then quickly reconciling.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trevor is in the middle of a nasty lawsuit with his former doctor over alleged medical malpractice.
Last year, Noah sued Dr. Riley J. Williams and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure. He was recently ordered to be deposed as part of the legal battle.
The doctor denies all allegations of wrongdoing and has moved to dismiss the case.