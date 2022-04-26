Suzanne Somers Reveals 'Three's Company' Reboot Was Rejected By Late Co-Star John Ritter's Son Jason

"I asked to be paid what the men were being paid at that time because all the men were making 10 to 15 times more than I was on lesser shows," Somers shared. "And them, including John, was making so much more money than me. So, when my contract was up, we went to the producers. They had decided before I even walked into that lawyer's meeting that we have to stop this."

Since then, she's written books, launched a beauty line, and chased other dreams.

"Maybe it was enough," Somers said of her time as Chrissy. "And clearly, had I stayed on that show, I would have continued doing sitcoms, but I wouldn't have done all these other things … which I think are pretty valuable. So, in the big picture from, you know, 350 feet, with perspective, I think it's all gone as it should have."