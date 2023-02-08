Nasty Courtroom War: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Demands Duchess Of Sussex Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah As Part Of Defamation Battle
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the Duchess of Sussex turn over private communications with the royal family as part of their ongoing court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha Markle has fired off a list of documents that she wants Markle to turn over immediately.
Back in March 2022, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. In her lawsuit, she took issue with comments that Meghan has made both publicly and during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
Samantha accused Meghan of pushing a false “rags to royalty” narrative in the media. She said Meghan has been spreading lies about her to present a certain image to the world.
She said Meghan told Oprah she was an “only child” despite them sharing the same father, Thomas Markle.
Samantha said Meghan claimed to have a rough childhood but actually grew up in “elite and expensive private schools.” She said the claims that Harry’s wife worked hard to pay her way through college were made up and that their father covered Meghan’s tuition and living expenses.
Samantha said Meghan lied again when she said the last time, they had seen each other was “18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that.”
In addition, Samantha claimed Meghan was wrong when she claimed her half-sister only changed her last name once the news of her dating Prince Harry became public.
Samantha said Meghan’s comments hurt the sales of her autobiography and cost her jobs. She said the alleged lies caused her emotional and mental distress.
Markle has attempted to dismiss the lawsuit without success. At the time the lawsuit was filed, her lawyer said, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."
Samantha recently demanded her half-sister sit for a deposition which Harry’s wife objected to.
However, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, the federal court judge ordered that Markle will have to sit for a deposition.
In addition, Samantha wants a list of documents produced by Markle. The list includes any and all written communications between you and the Royal Family’s Public Relations Team which mention the book Finding Freedom, any communications with the team that references Samantha, any call logs which evidence calls between Markle and the authors of Finding Freedom, all documents that relate to her bullying allegations made against Markle and all communications that Markle had with the authors of Finding Freedom.
Further, she wants all private communications that Markle had with Oprah and her team before and after the interview.
The case is ongoing.