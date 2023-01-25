'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.”
Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.
“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues to behave when he must know their father isn’t in the best of health,” said a source. “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan — to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.”
“Kate remembers better days between William and Harry when they were happy to all hang out together,” said the insider. “She clings to that memory and continues to try and act as peacemaker, despite the fact that Harry painted her as a snob who wasn’t very helpful or sympathetic to Meghan in his book.”
But for the moment, 40-year-old Williams’ primary concern is watching over his father, who is overweight, suffers from high blood pressure, and deals with a lot of stress besides all the problems with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“If the unthinkable happened to King Charles, William believes Harry and Meghan would have blood on their hands, “said the palace source. “They need to stop their attacks before tragedy ensues.”
A handful of royal relatives are pushing for a reconciliation before Charles’ coronation on May 6, sources said. “Harry and Meghan expect to be invited, but it would be very bad for Charles if things weren’t resolved by then,” said a source.
“There’s still time for that serious discussion between William and Harry. It should be just the two of them. It won’t be pleasant, but it needs to be done because William will never forgive Harry if something happens to Charles.”