Four Celebrities Who Suffered From Encephalopathy and Kept Moving Forward

Encephalopathy is a brain disorder that alters the brain function or structure, leaving you confused and not acting like your usual self.

Encephalopathy can be caused by a number of different factors, including infections from bacteria and viruses, exposure to toxic substances, autoimmune disorders, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain caused by infection or an allergic reaction), and brain trauma.

There are several types of encephalopathy: glycine encephalopathy (which mainly occurs in children and can sometimes be inherited as an autosomal recessive disorder), hepatic encephalopathy, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (which happens when your brain doesn’t get enough oxygen), and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is one of the most common types of encephalopathy, and it’s best known for its ties to high-impact sports like basketball, football, and handball.

According to a 2017 study conducted on the brains of deceased gridiron football players, CTE was present on 99% of NFL players, 88% of CFL players (Canadian Football League), 64% of semi-professional players, 91% of college football players, and 21% of high school football players.

In the last years, we have also seen different players and notable names in the entertainment industry share their experiences with encephalopathy.