Four Celebrities Who Suffered From Encephalopathy and Kept Moving Forward
Encephalopathy is a brain disorder that alters the brain function or structure, leaving you confused and not acting like your usual self.
Encephalopathy can be caused by a number of different factors, including infections from bacteria and viruses, exposure to toxic substances, autoimmune disorders, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain caused by infection or an allergic reaction), and brain trauma.
There are several types of encephalopathy: glycine encephalopathy (which mainly occurs in children and can sometimes be inherited as an autosomal recessive disorder), hepatic encephalopathy, Wernicke’s encephalopathy, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (which happens when your brain doesn’t get enough oxygen), and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is one of the most common types of encephalopathy, and it’s best known for its ties to high-impact sports like basketball, football, and handball.
According to a 2017 study conducted on the brains of deceased gridiron football players, CTE was present on 99% of NFL players, 88% of CFL players (Canadian Football League), 64% of semi-professional players, 91% of college football players, and 21% of high school football players.
In the last years, we have also seen different players and notable names in the entertainment industry share their experiences with encephalopathy.
Four celebrities who have suffered from encephalopathy and kept moving forward include:
Celebrated American football player John Mackey (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)
John Mackey was a tight end for the Baltimore Colts and the San Diego Chargers and was known for his size and speed. He was also the first president of the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association). Mackey died in 2011 after years of deepening frontotemporal dementia. An autopsy from BUSM reported he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy in his brain.
Larry Alphonso Johnson Jr. (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy)
Larry Alphonso Johnson Jr. is a former NFL running back. Larry Johnson played college baseball for Penn State University and was a unanimous All-American, with his skills on the pitch setting him apart ( Johnson broke the Penn State record for rushing yards in a game three times in 2002). In his career, he played for the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chief, and Washington Redskins.
In 2017, Johnson reported having symptoms similar to the late American football tight end Aaron Josef Hernandez. Johnson described having memory blanks, thoughts of committing violent acts, and suicidal thoughts.
Richie Barnett (ME/CFE)
Richie Barnett is a former professional rugby league player for New Zealand, England, and Australia. Barnett started his career in the early 1990s, quickly rising to the top. He played in the 1992 Pacific Cup, 1995 World Cup, and 1996 and 1997 Super League World Nines tournaments before retiring in 2000. Barnett sustained a facial injury that led to ME/CFE.
Barnett is now mostly recovered and works as a sports broadcaster and writer.
British actor and comedian Michael Crawford (Myalgic Encephalopathy)
In 2005, Michael Crawford found out that he had ME (myalgic encephalopathy). ME affects many body systems, including the brain, making it harder for people with ME to do everyday activities. In some cases, ME may confine you to bed.
Crawford came down with what he thought was the flu, but it turned out to be something more difficult to diagnose. After many consultations and body scans, Crawford was diagnosed with myalgic encephalopathy. He has lived with the condition since then and has been very vocal about creating awareness of ME/CFE. Crawford was appointed the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2014 for his charitable and philanthropic services.