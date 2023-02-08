BREAKING: Bomb Threat Suspends Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial, Courthouse Forced To Evacuate

The wild moment added yet another bizarre layer to the case that has seen sinister twists and turns.

"A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) told Fox News Digital of the evacuation. "The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. No additional information is available from SLED at this time."

Prior to the bomb threat evacuation, the judge allowed the prosecution to introduce past financial crimes Alex was accused of as evidence of a motive.

The prosecution intended to use the allegations to drive home their theory that the father gunned down his wife and son on June 7, 2021, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, to deflect attention from his alleged criminal activity.