Casting Doubt: Snapchat Video Shows Alex Murdaugh Wearing TWO Different Shirts Before & After Slayings Of Wife, Son
Jurors learned that accused killer Alex Murdaugh was seen wearing two different shirts on the night of his wife Maggie and son Paul's deaths, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
They were shown a Snapchat video taken by his son Paul at 7:56 PM on June 7, 2021.
In the clip, he is wearing trousers, loafers, and a blue button-down shirt.
Casting doubt on the now-disbarred attorney's alibi is another image that shows Murdaugh later that night talking to police in a crisp white T-shirt and shorts.
Murdaugh said he was visiting his elderly mother who suffers from Alzheimer's and was shocked to find Maggie and Paul dead near the estate's dog kennels upon his arrival home that day.
Murdaugh stands accused of fatally shooting Maggie and Paul at their South Carolina hunting lodge to distract from his legal and financial troubles.
Prosecutors said Murdaugh's past indiscretions were about to wreak havoc in his life, describing the embattled legal scion as an allegedly "crooked lawyer and drug user who borrowed and stole wherever he could to stay afloat and one step ahead of detection."
They claim that he was facing imminent "legal, financial and personal ruin."
He is charged with two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the killings.
Murdaugh pleaded not guilty. "Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world," a statement from his attorneys Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian read after the charges were announced by the state.
- NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot And Killed While Driving Home From Work, Motive Unknown
- Ex-ABC News Reporter James Gordon Meek Faces Child Pornography Charge After FBI Raid
- Alex Murdaugh Trial: Cellphone Video Reveals Three Voices At Property On Night Of Brutal Slayings, Allegedly Disproves Father's Alibi
Prosecutors believe he killed his son first with a shotgun at close range before shooting Maggie multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle, which has not yet been found.
First responders said they found Maggie and Paul "in pools of blood" after arriving at the scene. There was also said to be "brain matter."
Murdaugh previously expressed the theory that the slayings could have been in revenge for a boat crash during which Paul had been driving under the influence that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman in February 2019, while prosecutors insist he is the only one with a true motive.
RadarOnline.com can report that two witnesses in his murder trial testified that Murdaugh's voice could be heard on video just before the killings.