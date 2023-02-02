NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot And Killed While Driving Home From Work, Motive Unknown
New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed after being shot multiple times while driving her vehicle near her home on Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dwumfour, 30, crashed near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville, NJ, and was found dead inside her white Nissan SUV just 300 feet from her home.
According to the New York Post, the Republican councilwoman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local witnesses stated they saw the gunman running off to the Garden State Parkway, which edges the complex. However, no other details were given on details of the gunman or a possible weapon used.
According to authorities, Dwumfour, who also preached for a Nigerian-based church group, was the intended target, but there is no obvious motive for the shooting.
Dwumfour was a Councilwoman for the Borough of Sayreville since November 2021 and she was not up for reelection until 2024.
In a statement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, he said, “Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community.”
Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said the entire community was “shocked and saddened by the loss.”
She added, “Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader.”
According to her LinkedIn page, Dwumfour was a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. and a part-time EMT.
She also served as a Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly, graduated from William Paterson University with a BA in Women’s Studies and endorsed her “bubbly personality and strong work ethics.”
As of Thursday morning, there have been no arrests made, officials said.