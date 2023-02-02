'I'm A Capitalist': Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters Denies Being A 'Socialist' When Pressed During House Committee Meeting

During the House Rules Committee’s discussion of the proposed resolution, GOP House Rep. Chip Roy of Texas spoke out against socialism in the United States and emphasized the “famine, mass murder, and various crimes against humanity” that could result from the ideology.

"We can go around and around in circles about trying to talk about and defining socialism,” Congressman Roy said, “but at its core I was intrigued by an op-ed that I saw not too long ago by a Democrat from Cuba commenting on one of our colleagues, an avowed socialist, and essentially pointing out the extent to which democratic socialism is a lot like the system my family fled except its proponents promised to be nicer when seizing your business.”