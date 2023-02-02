‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Speaks Out For First Time After Estranged Husband's Indictment For Embezzling $18 Million From Clients
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne spoke out for the first time after her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was indicted for stealing $18 million from clients, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jayne was seen leaving the Burbank Town Center wearing a light blue Alexander Wang sweat suit while carrying a pink box and a water bottle.
She was also wearing large black sunglasses as she talked to a photographer on the way to her car, the Daily Mail reported.
The photographer took the opportunity to ask the reality TV star her reaction to the legal troubles for her estranged husband and she said, “You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You’ll hear from me soon.”
Jayne didn’t seem too fazed by all of the drama, as she was asked if she was worried about “her situation” and she nonchalantly said, “No.”
That did seem to shift though, as she was bombarded with more and more questions, including if she thought Girardi deserved to be charged, to which she snapped, “Did you not hear what I just said to you like five seconds ago? That when I would have something to say, I would say it to you.”
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi & Others Charged With Misappropriating More Than $3 Million In Settlement Funds
- Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Bankruptcy: Country Clubs Frequented By Disgraced Lawyer Sued For Return Of $503k
- Erika Jayne's Husband Bankruptcy Shocker: AMEX Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Fraudulent Transfers’ Made By Disgraced Lawyer
As RadarOnline.com reported, Girardi was indicted for allegedly misappropriating more than $3 million in settlement funds intended for relatives of victims killed in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610.
He was indicted by grand juries in Chicago and Los Angeles and has also been accused of stealing an additional $15 million from other clients, which he used to pay exorbitant American Express bills and membership fees for two country clubs.
His son-in-law from a previous marriage, David Lira, was also indicted in Chicago and Christopher Kazuo Kamon, the law group's 49-year-old former CEO, was indicted along with Girardi in Los Angeles.
Jayne and Girardi are estranged and she filed for divorce in 2020, but it has not yet been finalized.
Girardi, now 83, currently lives in an assisted living center and Jayne has stated he is in the throes of dementia, as he was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021, RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Because of that, it remains unclear if he will be deemed fit enough to stand trial. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.