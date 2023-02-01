'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi & Others Charged With Misappropriating More Than $3 Million In Settlement Funds

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, has been hit with criminal charges for his alleged embezzlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The embattled lawyer is now facing consequences for allegedly misappropriating more than $3 million in settlement funds intended for relatives of victims killed in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

Both Girardi and son-in-law David R. Lira, 62, who also worked for California law firm Girardi Keese, were indicted on eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court, a press release on February 1 confirmed.

The indictment, which seeks forfeiture from the defendants in the amount of $3,069,500, also charges Christopher K. Kamon, the law firm's head of accounting and finance, with the same offenses.