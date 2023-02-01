Brad Pitt Demands Russian Oligarch Sit For Deposition In $250 Million Battle With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Over 'Hostile' Takeover Of French Winery

Brad Pitt has rushed to court demanding an emergency hearing as part of his legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their $164 million French estate — demanding he is allowed to depose the Russian Oligarch who the actress sold her stake in the company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Pitt sued Jolie accusing her of breaching a deal they had not to sell their stake in a French estate, that they purchased while married, without the consent of the other party.