Angelina Jolie Fires Back At Ex Brad Pitt’s Accusation She’s Refusing To Produce Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate

Angelina Jolie has responded to her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s accusation she’s dragging her feet on turning over key documents in their bitter court battle — and argued some of his requests invade both her and her family’s “privacy rights,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jolie and her legal team accuse Pitt of jumping the gun with his demand for a discovery conference.