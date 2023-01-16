Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie Exclusive Brad Pitt Fighting With Angelina Jolie Over Confidential Documents She Signed After Selling Her Stake In Their $164 Million French Estate Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 16 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt has accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their battle of the French estate they purchased while married, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers representing the A-list stars were in court last week fighting over documents Pitt believes Jolie and her company Nouvel are in possession of.

As we previously reported, last year, Pitt sued Jolie after she sold off her interest in the $164 million winery named Chateau Miraval S.A. In his lawsuit, Pitt said when they purchased the estate, they agreed to turn it into a family business for their kids. The Bullet Train actor said he spent a substantial amount of time and energy in the company. In court documents, he claimed that Jolie had agreed not to sell off her stake in the company without Pitt’s approval.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after an incident on a private plane where she accused Pitt of assaulting her. No criminal charges were ever filed against the actor. In his lawsuit, Pitt said Jolie told him in 2021 that she wanted out of the winery because of her personal objections. He said they agreed to find a buyer together. However, he said after a ruling came down in their custody case, Jolie stopped working with him and sold off her interest to a company named Tenute del Mondo that is “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler. Tenute del Mondo is owned by Stoli Group.

Pitt said Shefler has attempted a “hostile” takeover of the company and has demanded the sale be void. In response, Jolie’s company Nouvel filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt accusing him of wasting the company’s assets for his own benefit. Nouvel accused Pitt of spending millions on vanity projects. In addition, Jolie personally called his lawsuit “frivolous” and “malicious.” She called it “part of a problematic pattern.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Pitt recently accused his ex-wife of refusing to turn over requested documents. He said Nouvel refused to “provide basic document discovery” including the sale it had with the Russian oligarch. Nouvel argued it would produce documents but after the judge made certain rulings.

A hearing was held last week where Pitt and Jolie’s lawyers were present. The judge only heard arguments over Nouvel not producing documents — and said he would hear arguments about Jolie allegedly not producing at a later hearing. The judge ruled that thus far the responses from Nouvel do not appear to be “code-complaint because they are — it’s not clear that the defendants are saying they will comply in full or in — or in part. And when they’re talking about other parties perhaps being the ones who are in possession of documents, they are not naming those other parties as is required.”

“So it does appear that those defendants who have fully appeared would need to give further responses for — to supplement their responses they have been given,” the judge said. During the hearing, Pitt’s attorney told the judge, “We feel a bit like we’re facing a big of a shell game here. What we are looking for is the agreements of that sale between Stoli Group and Ms. Jolie and the negotiating history of it in the first instance.” The lawyer said they had been given the run around by Nouvel, whose manager is the director of the Stoli Group and helped negotiate the sale. Nouvel argued they were ready to produce documents but Pitt’s request was too broad. The judge lightly scolded both parties and reminded them to follow the rules. He did not make a formal ruling but instructed them to work together.