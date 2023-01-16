Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs."
According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."
Part of the couple's "low-key" outings include going "bowling and to the movies," the insider revealed.
With their announcement, the duo's once timid date nights can be taken to the red carpet — and Gomez won't have to keep her hands to herself.
The actress is allegedly head-over-heels for Don't Let Me Down DJ. The source shared that Gomez is "so affectionate" and "can hardly keep her hands off him."
The pal said the two are "having a lot of fun together."
Gomez has been single for quite a while — but her romance with the EDM producer comes just four months after he ended his relationship with the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs' daughter.
An insider close to the late technology innovator's 24-year-old daughter claimed the model had a "casual summer fling" with Taggart in the summer of 2022.
The short-lived relationship eventually ran its course but it was a "totally amicable" breakup.
The insider added that despite Jobs and Taggart's split, the two have remained "friends."
Gomez has kept a low profile about her romantic affairs since her notorious 2018 split from Justin Bieber. Months later, he married his now-wife Hailey Bieber. Gomez and Bieber — nicknamed by fans as Jelena — dated on-again, off-again for seven years beginning in 2011.