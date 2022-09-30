‘It’s Not Fair’: Selena Gomez Pleads With Fans To End ‘Vile & Disgusting’ Comments After Hailey Bieber Addressed Justin Cheating Rumors
Selena Gomez addressed the backlash her rumored archenemy Hailey Bieber has faced after fiercely denying she stole Justin Bieber from the Only Murders In The Building actress.
Hours after Call Her Daddy host Alexis Cooper asked Hailey straight-up about the alleged love triangle and asked why the other person reportedly involved didn’t squash the rumors, Selena spoke up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Going live on her TikTok Thursday, Selena pleaded with her fans to end the negativity for good.
“I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” the singer-turned-actress said. “And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen.”
Selena also plugged her latest Rare Beauty brand, referring to her new Kind Words Matte lipstick, saying, “It's incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words 'cause that's exactly what I want. That's it.”
She continued by telling her followers, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter.”
Selena ended her plea: “So it's coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.
“I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you.”
Selena’s bold move appears to be in direct response to Hailey’s story that Justin didn’t cheat on Selena with her despite the seemingly questionable timeline.
When asked about 2018, in which Justin and his longtime on-again, off-again lover Selena seemed to get back together only for him to pop the question to Hailey months later, the model insisted it was “no, not once.”
“When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I was raised better than that,” Hailey stressed.
Justin and Hailey’s romance was on the fast-track with the couple tying the not just two months after getting engaged.
“I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door, but of course, there's a very long history there and I respect that a lot,” she said.