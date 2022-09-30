Your tip
Florida Police Still Searching For Armed Fugitive Suspected Of Home Invasion Using Deadly Force

Florida Police Searching For Fugitive Suspected Of Home Invasion
Source: Reelz
By:

Sep. 30 2022, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Police officers in Florida are still desperately searching for an armed fugitive suspected of committing a home invasion by using deadly force, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The fugitive, 32-year-old Gary Lee Barker, was last seen in the Gordonville area of Bartow, Florida after breaking into a home in the community on September 14.

Source: Reelz

According to a video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, a video which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Barker is not only still loose but he is also considered armed and dangerous.

The 32-year-old fugitive also reportedly has an extensive criminal history, including a series of sentences for burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resisting an officer with violence.

Barker has been described as a white male who is six feet tall and 165 lbs. with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Additionally, the fugitive reportedly has numerous tattoos throughout his body, including one tattoo that says “Krazy Kracker” inked across the top of his forehead, a number of tattoos depicting guns and knives on his neck and chest, and three names – Virginia, Carson and Stacy – across his temples and neck.

Source: Reelz

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Barker is just the latest fugitive to be featured on Reelz’s new show, On Patrol: Live.

Last week, Arkansas police were on the hunt for a 38-year-old fugitive named Samuel Hartman who broke out of the East Arkansas Regional Unit where he was serving a life sentence for the rape of a nine-year-old boy.

Hartman was believed to have escaped in a field just outside of the prison with the help of an armed accomplice that authorities believe was either his wife, Missy Hartman, or his mother, Linda White.

On Patrol: Live host, Sean “Sticks” Larkin, instructs viewers who have any information on either of these fugitives to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or 1-800-226-8477.

Source: Reelz

Also, On Patrol: Live airs every Friday and Saturday at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/

