Dr. Anthony Fauci's Net Worth SKYROCKETED By More Than $5 MILLION During Covid-19 Pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fortune grew by a whopping $5 million during the Covid-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a startling development to come just weeks after the 81-year-old National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director announced he would be retiring from his post, a government spending watchdog group found that Fauci’s net worth skyrocketed from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million by the end of 2021.
Even more startling is the fact that while Fauci and his wife Christine Grady's net worth rose dramatically in that three-year period, hundreds of thousands of regular Americans suffered devastating financial struggles as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Despite becoming a figure of controversy, the system has rewarded Dr. Fauci handsomely,” Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO of the watchdog group OpenTheBooks, revealed this week.
“While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” he added.
According to OpenTheBooks, Fauci’s skyrocketed fortune was mainly a result of salary increases, cash awards, and royalties given to the controversial immunologist for his work and role in navigating the nation through the pandemic.
“Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio,” Andrzejewski said.
“He is the top-paid federal employee, his first-year golden parachute retirement pension is the largest in federal history, and he’s accepting $1 million prizes from foreign non-profits.”
In 2021, Fauci was receiving a salary of $456,028, a small but substantial raise from his $434,312 receiving in 2020.
Both Fauci and his wife’s investments also grew by a whopping $900,000 in 2021, while their financial portfolio rose by more than $800,000 in 2020 alone.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci is also set to receive more than $350,000 a year when he retires from his role as the nation’s chief medical advisor in December – a sum that will still earn him one of the highest salaries in the federal government.
Following his retirement later this year, the doctor revealed he plans to devote his energy to writing, traveling, and continuing to encourage the American youth to pursue careers in medicine and government service.