Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Close To Settling Child Support Battle With Maralee Nichols Over Secret Love Child
Tristan Thompson and the baby mama he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with are close to settling their nasty child support battle nearly one year after welcoming their secret love child. The NBA player, 31, and Maralee Nichols, 32, have made a move in their ongoing war regarding payments for their 9-month-old son, Theo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Court papers reveal Tristan and Nichols requested the hearing that was scheduled next week to be moved to December 7.
“The parties are attending a second day of mediation on October 7, one of the only available dates on everyone’s calendars,” the documents obtained by Daily Mail read.
“The hope is that the parties will settle but we need a second day to finalize disputed issues.”
In March, Nichols sued Tristan, requesting the Chicago Bulls player pay her more than $47,000 per month in child support.
“With regard to child support, using Tristan’s income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee’s income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424,” the filing stated.
Months later, Tristan’s attorney confirmed that he “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."
While the professional athlete has stepped up financially, he has not met their shared son.
“Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his [9-month-old] son, Theo. It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support," an insider revealed after his attorney’s statement.
Nichols' rep told RadarOnline.com earlier this year that Tristan had “done nothing” and gave her no “financial assistance” after she birthed Theo on December 1, 2021.
The situation gets even messier. Khloé found out about the love child and his paternity lawsuit weeks after she discovered she was expecting her second child with Tristan via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a rep for Khloé revealed to this outlet at the time.
Despite welcoming their second child — a son — in August, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Khloé and Tristan are NOT back together. They are simply co-parenting their newest child and daughter, True, 4.