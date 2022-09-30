James Murdoch Invites President Joe Biden To His Manhattan Home Despite Once Calling Dad Rupert ‘Most Dangerous Man In The World’
President Joe Biden was recently invited to an upcoming fundraiser hosted by Rupert Murdoch’s son, James Murdoch, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The surprising invitation finds President Biden set to travel to New York City sometime next week to attend the fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Although the 79-year-old president regularly attends fundraisers that benefit his political party, the fundraiser hosted by James will mark one of the largest fundraisers yet to come ahead of the upcoming general election on November 8.
Also surprising is the fact that the fundraiser will be held at the Manhattan home of James and his wife, Kathryn Murdoch.
Biden will have to cross over into Murdoch territory despite the fact the Murdoch family, who own a media tycoon that includes the likes of Fox News and the New York Post, have been “unsparing” in their coverage of the Biden Administration since the president took office in January 2021.
The Murdochs and President Biden also have a sordid past, with the president once allegedly calling James’ 91-year-old father, Rupert, “the most dangerous man in the world.”
Biden also once allegedly “assessed” Fox News to be “one of the most destructive forces in the United States,” calling the conservative news network owned by the Murdochs to be nothing more than a “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.”
Many of President Biden’s allies have also reportedly denounced Fox News, and the Murdochs, for enabling hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.
But despite the awkward relationship between Biden and the Murdochs, James has reportedly been a consistent and strong supporter of President Biden – even going so far as to support the president and “spend heavily” to help Biden when he was campaigning in 2020 against then-President Donald Trump.
James’ fundraiser, which is reportedly scheduled for Thursday, October 6, is also set to include Senate Majority Leader Chucker Schumer, DSCC Chair Gary Peters and a number of other prominent Democratic senators, according to a copy of the invitation recently sent out to the guests.