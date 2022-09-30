'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry
David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.
In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.
But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.
“I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened,” a source close to the Beckhams told Daily Mail on Thursday.
“He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family,’” the 47-year-old retired soccer legend reportedly told his oldest son. “'What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.'”
The source added that David was “really appalled” by Nicola’s interview with Grazia USA, particularly because it “seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public.” David is also reportedly worried “that Brooklyn has forgotten that he is a Beckham.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors that Nicola and Victoria were in the midst of a “cold war feud” have been swirling ever since Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in April.
One insider described Victoria and Nicola’s ongoing feud as “non-stop petty drama,” revealing that the Beckham parents haven’t spoken to their son Brooklyn “much in the last few months.”
In her interview with Grazia USA, Nicola explained what happened regarding the wedding dress Victoria was set to make for her before the situation fell apart.
“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” she told the magazine, “and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”
“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything,” Nicola continued. “Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”
Surprisingly, both Nicola and Brooklyn were spotted in Paris watching Victoria’s fashion show on Thursday – suggesting the new couple may be trying to make amends with the rest of the Beckham family once and for all.