NYPD Searching For Two Men Wanted For Stealing Mercedes Before Robbing Victim At Gunpoint
The New York Police Department are currently searching for at least two men suspected of stealing a black Mercedes Benz before robbing a victim of thousands of dollars at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was captured via a cellphone video taken by an innocent bystander who was nearly hit by the stolen vehicle.
According to the cellphone footage – which has since been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com and is set to be featured on REELZ’s new program, On Patrol: Live, this coming weekend – two men in a stolen black Mercedes Benz recklessly smash into a silver Toyota before indiscriminately driving down a sidewalk in an attempt to make the Toyota stop.
Then, to the shock of bystanders and onlookers walking down the Upper East Side, New York City street, one of the stolen Mercedes Benz’s occupants suddenly jumps out and reveals he is armed with a handgun.
The driver of the Toyota is then recorded being forced to hand over a large bag of money – suspected by investigators to have contained upwards of $10,000 – before the armed suspect takes the money, hops back into the Mercedes Benz and speeds away with his suspected accomplice.
NYPD investigators are still looking for the unidentified suspects and are requesting that anyone with potential information connected to the two carjackers-turned-armed robbers in the black Mercedes Benz to reach out.
On Patrol: Live has also requested any viewers with potential information call NYPD Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) to help the NYPD in their ongoing search.
