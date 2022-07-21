Behind The Scenes Into Some Of America's Wildest Police Chases & Encounters

This weekend, REELZ is premiering their newest police show, On Patrol: Live, and Radar has exclusively learned the program is set to show some of the wildest chases and encounters to take place in police departments across the country.

The show – which features series co-host and executive producer Dan Abrams, series co-host Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and series co-host Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson – premieres this Friday and Saturday.