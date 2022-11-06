Friend Who Gave Selena Gomez Kidney Responds To Singer Saying Taylor Swift Is Her 'Only' Pal 'In The Industry'
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have been #BFFGoals for years, with the Secret Life of an American Teenager actress even donating her kidney to the Only Murders in the Building star in 2017.
However, Raísa appeared to have a bone to pick with one of Gomez's recent comments about who her "only" pal in the industry was.
"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," Gomez said in an interview published on Thursday, November 3.
"I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I?" she continued. "Do these materialistic things make me happy? ... I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was."
"Interesting," Raísa wrote in a since-deleted comment on a post that pointed out the controversial quote.
And while the duo have reportedly been friends since 2007, following the awkward social media remark, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Raísa no longer follows the Same Old Love singer on Instagram.
Following the incident, internet users took to social media to take sides and share their opinions on what Gomez meant by the comment, with some pointing out that it's possible the Grammy Award winner meant Swift was her only friend in the music industry — not the entertainment industry.
"I mean is not like Francia is part of the industry at all. she’s not famous worldwide, so I don’t see the point," one user wrote in the singer's defense.
"The thing is selena didn’t say music industry, she said industry and FRANCIA is in the industry, whether you watched her shows or not you can’t say she isn’t," another argued. "This was messed up to say."
A third added, "Francia risked her life to save her. If she wants to be in her feelings about all of it, what's weird about it?"
Pop Crave reported the snapshot of Raísa's deleted social media comment. Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her friendship with Swift.