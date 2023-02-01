'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before.
"I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022. The decision to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage was revealed after the former power couple was facing issues reportedly stemming from his decision to un-retire from the NFL.
The legendary quarterback and former New England Patriots player had previously announced he was retiring on February 1, 2022, before having a change of heart weeks later and returning to the league for a season with the Bucs.
With their divorce settled, sources claimed Bündchen is now ready to make a comeback in the modeling world and to tell her own side of the story. "I think this makes sense for Gisele. She's come out of the divorce looking independent and smart," spilled the insider.
Bündchen recently modeled for Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama campaign, posing topless in their denims while showcasing the brand's new handbag collection.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel has been splitting her time between Miami and Costa Rica, recently being photographed with her kids and family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
Although rumors swirled that Bündchen and Valente were in a budding romance, another insider shot down the claims. "He's been her kids' jiu-jitsu teacher for years," the insider revealed. "There's no truth to the rumors that they're dating."
As the exes adjust to a new normal, Brady revealed his decision to retire for good.
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said in a video on February 1. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."
Brady informed the Buccaneers that he was retiring at 6 AM ET on Wednesday.