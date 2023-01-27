Tom Brady, Who? Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Post-Divorce Body In Latex Swimsuit After Ex Fumbles His Super Bowl Dreams
Eat your heart out, Tom Brady. The NFL star's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is making her career comeback by flaunting her post-divorce body in a purple latex swimsuit.
The 5'11" supermodel looked stunning, showcasing her every inch in a barely-there one-piece, marking her first major photo shoot since ending her 13-year marriage with Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mom of two slipped into the revealing swimsuit with a plunging neckline and sky-high hip slits to show Brady what he's missing. Risking a wardrobe malfunction, Gisele was barely covered in the front — and even less in the back.
The ex-runway vixen, 42, flashed her cheeks to the camera in the thong one-piece.
Posing on the beach, Gisele's model instinct kicked in with the star hitting every angle on the beach in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, years after retiring from the catwalk.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Gisele was desperate to relaunch her career before filing for divorce from Brady and after he decided to unretire from the NFL.
Interestingly enough, while Gisele's modeling comeback is heating up, her ex-husband's career is fizzing out. After promising his Brazilian bride he'd put his family first, Brady went back on his word and returned to football despite his wife's pleas.
Coming out of retirement almost seems pointless now that he's not even going to the Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a devastating loss when the Dallas Cowboys defeated his team earlier this month, crushing his dreams of being a part of the biggest game of the year after ditching his family for the sport.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that instead of being angry at Brady, Gisele is gloating at his defeat.
“Gisele was mocking the way Tom played after his team was beaten by the Dallas Cowboys," an insider told this outlet. “She’d told him he was too old to play anymore, and his decision to come back for another season was the reason she dumped him.”
“She’s really rubbing his nose in it,” the source claimed, adding, "she wants Tom to know she thinks he did her wrong — and their two kids — wrong.”
Gisele's happiness doesn't stop at her ex's defeat. She seemed to already move on with her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. The single model was spotted in Costa Rica for the second time, riding horseback with the hunky athlete.
According to reports, she has a "deep personal relationship" with Joaquim.
"He is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table," the pal said.