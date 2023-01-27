'The View' Newbie Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Happier' On Set Without Rival Co-Host Sunny Hostin

An eyewitness, who was present for the January 19 taping, confirmed Griffin's change in behavior on Hostin's day off to The Sun.

The studio audience member shared that feelings on set were "a lot less tense with Sunny gone."

"Alyssa seemed a lot more carefree and happy during commercial breaks," the audience member recalled.

The source added that Griffin was "mostly joking" with guest star Rachel Lindsay, but mentioned she did interact with co-hosts Sara Haines and Joy Behar instead of being on her phone as usual between breaks.