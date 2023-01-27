'The View' Newbie Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Happier' On Set Without Rival Co-Host Sunny Hostin
Tensions on the set of the daytime talk show The View could usually be cut with a knife, with co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farrah Griffin clashing often. The atmosphere on set changed, however, when Hostin had the day off on January 19. Griffin was said to appear "happier" and "carefree" amid her rival's absence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin, 33, joined the eclectic cast for the talk show's 26th season. Since Griffin's arrival, her conservative viewpoints have led to fierce commentary with liberal-leaning Hostin, 54.
An eyewitness, who was present for the January 19 taping, confirmed Griffin's change in behavior on Hostin's day off to The Sun.
The studio audience member shared that feelings on set were "a lot less tense with Sunny gone."
"Alyssa seemed a lot more carefree and happy during commercial breaks," the audience member recalled.
The source added that Griffin was "mostly joking" with guest star Rachel Lindsay, but mentioned she did interact with co-hosts Sara Haines and Joy Behar instead of being on her phone as usual between breaks.
With clashing personalities and sensitive topics being discussed at times, it's not unusual for The View to see conflict between hosts — and Griffin and Hostin are no strangers to disagreements with each other.
Back in October 2022, a source reported that following a tense moment on-air, Griffin was shunned by her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg.
"During commercial breaks between Hot Topics segments, Alyssa was mainly on her phone while the other women spoke to each other," a source alleged. "Sunny was the only one to initiate the conversation with Alyssa, though she mainly talked to her other co-stars."
An additional source from a September 2022 taping claimed Griffin looked awkward as she stood by herself while the other hosts talked amongst each other.
"When the first segment went to commercial break, Sunny faced away from Alyssa as the four women were turned towards Whoopi while talking," the insider claimed. "Alyssa stared at the women as they were in conversation, but she eventually went on her phone and chatted with her makeup artist."
The source also shared that Griffin kept mostly to herself and stayed on her phone during breaks — before returning to more on-air drama.
"Whenever Alyssa would speak on-air, Joy would make faces and did not hide her apparent disdain for Alyssa," the insider added.
In past episodes, Hostin and Griffin have gone head-to-head on controversial debates on topics like women's rights and abortion access.
A notable spat between the two co-hosts came after Hostin referred to white women who voted for Republicans as "roaches."