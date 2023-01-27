Home > News > court Exclusive Details DJ Mustard Fires Back At Ex-Wife, Claims He's Footing The Bill For Her $2k Monthly Lambo Payment Post-Split Source: mega By: Samantha Benitz Jan. 26 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

DJ Mustard vehemently denied his ex-wife Chanel Thierry's claims he's been skimping her out of the money she is owed in a shocking court filing, RadarOnline.com has learned. The record producer and beatmaker (real name: Dijon Isaiah McFarlane) claimed his ex is making the divorce process difficult while he continues to foot the bill for several of her living expenses, as well as costs related to their three children.

In his latest filing, Mustard seeks joint legal and physical custody of his minor children, including having equal rights to make important educational and medical decisions. The chart-topping musician stated he is willing to pay the agreed-upon child support amount of $18,342 a month, as reported by The Blast, but has already been quite generous after filing for divorce last May. It was recently learned that Thierry demanded more than $80k per month in child support.

"Chanel's claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie," his filing read. Thierry, for her part, disputed ever saying that he starved her out financially in a prior court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com.

"I cannot control what the media outlets pull from my social media page and what they infer from my writings," she stated, adding that she had since been "more cautious" about what she posts on the advice of her attorney. Thierry said that she and Mustard went to mediation in January 2023, alleging that it's been "extremely difficult" getting him to agree to anything "that would benefit the children and not himself."

Thierry assessed this makes her believe it is of "utmost importance" that she be awarded "tie-breaking authority" when it comes to the health and education decisions of their minor children, adding that she contributes financially where and when she can. Mustard, on the other hand, said he's been going above and beyond. "From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel's living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel's housing costs and the children's expenses including private school tuition."

Mustard said he's also continued funding their kids' educational, medical, and extra-curricular expenses along with voluntary child support. "Finally, I have also paid 100 percent of our agreed-upon spousal support buy-out of $315,000 in accordance with the terms of the Premarital Agreement," the Want Her hitmaker added. Plus, Mustard claimed he's also paid more than $2k a month for Chanel's Lamborghini SUV.

He stated that Chanel has undermined the success of their joint parenting plan and spoke poorly of him via her Instagram "holding him out to the public in a false and defamatory light." The exes are due in court on February 1.

