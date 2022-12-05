'Can't Get A Word In!': 'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Goes Off On Co-Host Ana Navarro As They Debate About 'Toxic Femininity'
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro had a fiery exchange of words while debating over the idea of "toxic femininity" on the December 5 episode of The View.
The subject came up after a segue by Whoopi Goldberg, who noted the term "toxic masculinity" has become popularized in today's society.
Goldberg noted there is a Reddit thread in which ladies are sharing their negative experiences with other women, which was elaborated on during today's show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I think it is real though," said Farrah Griffin, explaining there has been a lot of progress in recent years but still believes women can be each other's worst enemies, admitting that her worst bosses and some of her worst colleagues have been women.
The former White House Director of Strategic Communications was about to share a Madeleine Albright quote that came to mind before Navarro interjected.
"That's what happens when you work with Kellyanne Conway," Navarro said.
Farah Griffin looked taken aback but decided to continue with her point. "I mean – well, I can't really get a word in without you attacking me so I wouldn't say this is a totally different – this isn't like a totally different environment of women supporting each other," she replied. "But Madeleine Albright always said 'there's a special place in hell for women who don't help and support other women.' And that's something I try to live by."
"I think that we have a duty to try to give that back especially for the women that come after us," Farah Griffin continued.
The term "toxic femininity" was previously further explored in a viral 2018 Medium post written by social psychologist and author Dr. Devon Price, who offered up examples.
"Like toxic masculinity, toxic femininity comprises countless idiosyncratic rules and manipulative insecurities," wrote Prince.
"Perhaps makeup is required. Perhaps having a lengthy and complicated nightly facial care routine is essential," the social psychologist continued. "The exact rules don't matter so much as their rigidity and the insecurity they inspire."
During Monday's show, Farah Griffin went on to praise Goldberg for being supportive of "all the women" on The View, agreeing with the point that "women support women more than they don't, but I think it's worth acknowledging when we are hard on each other."
As we previously reported, Farah Griffin resigned back from her political gig in December 2020 after 3.5 years in the Trump administration, having since clashed with Conway over their former boss Donald Trump during a May episode of The View.
"I haven't seen you since you've changed," Conway said as they discussed their exits from the Trump administration, garnering a defensive response from Farah Griffin.
"I didn't change, just to be clear, I didn't change," Farah Griffin doubled down at the time. "I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump."