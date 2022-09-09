Shunned Off Camera: Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Outcasted' By Fellow 'View' Co-Hosts After Heated Segment

At times, though, Farah Griffin was seen speaking with Hostin, 53, as they sat alongside each other on the panel.

The energy shifted during Hot Topics after the group discussed former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle unveiling their White House portraits.

Later on, Farah Griffin talked about not taking kindly to President Joe Biden's "semi-fascist" comments while describing the ideology of former President Donald Trump and his supporters, to which Behar replied: "Oh please, come on!"

"Joy is done with me!" Farah Griffin exclaimed afterward.

