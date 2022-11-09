'Let Me Finish!' Alyssa Farah Griffin UNLOADS On 'View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin After Calling White Women 'Roaches,' Show Forced To Go On Commercial Break

Drama erupted between The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Griffin regarding the midterm elections, with the latter slamming Hostin for comparing Republican women to "roaches" — which forced the daytime talk show to cut to an awkward commercial break, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nBoth hosts defiantly stood their ground on opposing views in the heated back-and-forth discussion, where Griffin revisited Hostin's recent controversial remark.Griffin exclaimed she expected a "red wave" of Republicans winning across the country, claiming the key races for her party to "win handily" due to "far left" agendas. \n\n"This won’t be a popular opinion at the table, but I worry that some of the far left has become so negative in how they talk about the other party," Griffin told her co-hosts seated around the table. \n\nWhile attempting to explain her statement, Hostin quickly cut her off, questing Griffin what she meant with her "far left" comment.Hostin then criticized Griffin for trying to play "both sides," stating that the "far left" were not the ones to storm the Capitol on January 6. \n\nIt was then that Griffin quickly shot back at Hostin by bringing up a recent statement from the talk show host where she compared Republican women to "roaches." \n\n"I read a poll just yesterday that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said last week. "It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?"\n\nHostin replied to Griffin that her earlier comparison to roaches was a simile and not name-calling, but tensions were not calmed by the remark.The two hosts continued their on-air feud which prompted co-host Whoopi Goldberg to tell the ladies to "tone it down."\n\n"Here’s what I’m going to ask you to do. I’m going to ask you to tone it down a bit because I can’t hear anything. No one can hear what we’re saying," Goldberg said in an attempt to squash the rising tensions. \n\nHostin then went back to Griffin's earlier statement on her "roaches" comment. \n\n"My mother is a white woman, I wouldn’t say that. Second of all, what I used was a metaphor, really more a simile," Hostin told Griffin. "I said white women Republicans, I just read a poll that the suburbans are now voting Republican, that is like roaches voting for Raid."\n\nGriffin attempted to interrupt Hostin as she was talking, prompting more tension between the hosts. \n\n"Let me finish. That was John Leguizamo’s joke, a joke I used on this show a few weeks ago referring to Latinos, and no one had anything to say about it," Hostin continued over Griffin. "The last thing I’ll say is I continued by saying, ‘Do they want to be in Gilead [from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’]? Do they want to lose their rights?’ You are actually twisting what I said."\n\nGoldberg quickly shut down the conversation from continuing further and announced a commercial break.