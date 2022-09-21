'It's Racist Of You': Former SC Governor Nikki Haley Fires Back At 'The View' Star Sunny Hostin After Claims She Shields Indian Heritage Behind Middle Name

"I think we've got some if they're willing to challenge Trump," she said. "I'd love to see Nikki Haley, I'd love to see Liz Cheney."

Hostin voiced her disapproval of U.N. Ambassador Haley, questioning why she didn't go by the first moniker on her birth certificate. Haley was born in South Carolina in January 1972 and was given the name Nimrata Nikki Haley.

Griffin highlighted that "a lot of people don't go by their actual real names," noting that Haley has been referred to as "Nikki" since she was a kid.