Tom Brady Loses 15 Pounds, Struggles With Mental Focus While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Thrives Post Divorce
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has not taken life post-divorce well. As the professional football dropped 15 pounds and struggled with mental focus, his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has thrived, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on exactly how Bündchen, 42, got the "last laugh" when her divorce from Brady, 45, was famously finalized.
Unfortunately for Brady, his football career this season played out much like his marriage. After an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a source told RadarOnline.com that Bündchen was having a field day with her ex-husband's karmic repercussions.
"Gisele was mocking the way Tom played after his team was beaten by the Dallas Cowboys," the source claimed. "She’d told him he was too old to play anymore, and his decision to come back for another season was the reason she dumped him."
An NFL reporter shared details on how far being "dumped" by the supermodel has affected the former winning athlete.
According to Page Six, ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington claimed Brady's personal struggles carried onto the football field and caused a ripple effect of losses for himself and his teammates.
"There is no doubt the offense never clicked … but Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season," Darlington stated in a video on Thursday.
The reporter also claimed that Brady's divorce drama caused rapid weight loss.
"His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril," the reported continued in his video. "His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril."
While Brady wasted away in mental anguish, Bündchen happily accepted the new chapter of life.
Bündchen was seen having a blast with gal pals for her daughter's birthday at Disneyland — and more controversial were sightings of the model with a new man.
Just days after her divorce was finalized in October 2022, Bündchen was spotted getting cozy with her jiu-jitsu instructor.
While on a romantic getaway to Costa Rica, along with her two children, Vivian and son Benjamin, 12, the model was seen with the instructor in tow.
Bündchen had previously posted about her instruction on Instagram but did not confirm