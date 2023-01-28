Convicted Scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin Forced Partygoers To Provide Social Security Numbers For 'Club House Arrest' Birthday Bash

Convicted scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin didn't let house arrest orders get in the way of birthday celebrations. The infamous faux socialite was actually able to convince her house guests to hand over their social security numbers and sign NDAs to attend the exclusive bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sorokin, 32, was convicted in 2019 of attempted grand larceny and thefts of services after she swindled New York elites out of lavish gifts, trips, and hundreds of thousands of dollars under her false alias of a German heiress.

Although she was sentenced to 12 years, Sorokin was released in 2021 before she was subsequently arrested by ICE for overstaying her visa. After securing a $100k bond and escaping deportation, the fake heiress was allowed to remain in her East Village apartment — aka the party location — under house arrest.