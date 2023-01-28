Convicted Scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin Forced Partygoers To Provide Social Security Numbers For 'Club House Arrest' Birthday Bash
Convicted scammer Ana 'Delvey' Sorokin didn't let house arrest orders get in the way of birthday celebrations. The infamous faux socialite was actually able to convince her house guests to hand over their social security numbers and sign NDAs to attend the exclusive bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sorokin, 32, was convicted in 2019 of attempted grand larceny and thefts of services after she swindled New York elites out of lavish gifts, trips, and hundreds of thousands of dollars under her false alias of a German heiress.
Although she was sentenced to 12 years, Sorokin was released in 2021 before she was subsequently arrested by ICE for overstaying her visa. After securing a $100k bond and escaping deportation, the fake heiress was allowed to remain in her East Village apartment — aka the party location — under house arrest.
Since her release from prison, Sorokin has appeared to carry on with life as normal, whatever that may be considering the circumstances.
Dubbed "Club House Arrest," Sorokin's guests had to meet invasive criteria if they wanted to celebrate with the birthday girl.
The NDA, obtained by Page Six, mostly contained legal language that was standard to the non-disclosure agreements — aside from one ask from guests... their social security numbers.
Below the NDA's signature line, guests were asked to hand over their social security numbers.
A rep for Sorokin told the publication that the documents were given to "Club House Arrest" guests both at the function and beforehand via email.
"People were waiting outside on the street to get in. There was full door security and a clipboard person. The gimmick of going to Anna’s house is exciting right now," said one partygoer of the exclusive celebration.
More attendees gushed over the grand time courtesy of the convicted scammer.
"The night was seriously somehow magical and full of synchronicities, things kept happening twice, or maybe it just felt like that because the party was so intimate but like a really good night," one attendee said of the evening.
The birthday bash was promoted by The Kollection and its guest list saw names such as fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and her daughter, Rachel Rabbit White, as well as Cat Marnell, Dr. Alexander Blinski and more.
According to one attendee, Sorokin was still "good at choosing a crowd."