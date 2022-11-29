PHOTOS: Fake Heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Flaunts Ankle Monitor For Weekly Outing To See Parole Officer

Anna paired her eye-catching attire with see-through gloves, silver cat-eye sunglasses, gaudy gold earrings, and black tights to show off her best accessory of all — her ankle monitor.

The criminal — who was the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna — convinced a judge to release her from ICE custody while she faces possible deportation back to Germany for overstaying her visa after serving time in prison for attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services.