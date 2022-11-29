PHOTOS: Fake Heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Flaunts Ankle Monitor For Weekly Outing To See Parole Officer
Convicted con artist Anna "Delvey" Sorokin isn't letting house arrest get her down. The 31-year-old fraudster, who swindled New York's elite out of a small fortune, turned the Big Apple's cement sidewalks into her personal runway, stepping out for her weekly parole meeting on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anna dressed to impress on her day out of home confinement. Despite being a fake heiress, she looked the part when she walked out of her $4,250-per-month East Village apartment in an attention-grabbing gold dress, a chic pastel pink robe, and sky-high platform heels with peacock-like feathers.
Anna paired her eye-catching attire with see-through gloves, silver cat-eye sunglasses, gaudy gold earrings, and black tights to show off her best accessory of all — her ankle monitor.
The criminal — who was the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna — convinced a judge to release her from ICE custody while she faces possible deportation back to Germany for overstaying her visa after serving time in prison for attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services.
Anna has been bound to her apartment — except for her weekly outings to see her parole officer — but that doesn't mean she's not living her life.
She called her weekly visits her "Tinder," insisting that everyone asks her if she's a model or famous. Despite being prohibited from using social media or having her own credit card (judge's orders), Anna told Variety, "Everyone's saying I'm slumming, but I'm still living better than all of you."
While the fake heiress has been ordered to stay indoors 24/7 and is restricted with her ankle monitor, Anna found a way to bring the parties to her place.
She hosts monthly dinner soirées with a group of friends at her apartment, complete with "table settings, general table decor, alcohol," and "items for gifting."
When asked how she paid for her over-the-top rent, Anna teased, "I guess you'll have to ask the government," before later claiming she made $200k from the art she made in prison.