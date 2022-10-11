Spotted: Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Waves Out Window & Smiles For Cameras In First Photos Since Being Released On House Arrest

The fake heiress Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is currently serving house arrest at an apartment in the East Village in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe infamous self-proclaimed heiress with an unusual accent regained popularity in the headlines with the release of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a biopic starring Julia Garner, which became an instant binge-worthy must-watch for viewers. \n\nNow, the 31-year-old is navigating a less-than-glamourous life confined to a small apartment as she risks deportation to her home country of Germany.Peeking from an apartment window and waving to onlookers below, fame-hungry Sorokin appeared to have slid back into her comfortable love of the spotlight like an old sweater. \n\nSorokin, who went by the alias Anna Delvey, notoriously played some of the most wealthy individuals in the country, as she trolled elites under the elaborate disguise of the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat. \n\nSorokin was eventually convicted in 2019 of theft of services and larceny charges; however, she plans to appeal the conviction. \n\nWhile Sorokin was originally released from prison in 2021, she was taken into ICE custody rather than returning to Germany while her ongoing immigration case continued. Sorokin faces deportation as a result of her criminal past. \n\nOn the decision to not return to Germany, Sorokin stated in an interview with The New York Times, that she “did not want it to go down the way ICE wanted it [to].”“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” Sorokin shared during her interview. “I could have left, but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong.”\n\nOn her potential leaving, Sorokin revealed that there’s “so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something.” She added, “But if jail does not prove people wrong, then what will?”\n\nUpon being asked where three month’s worth of rent money was “coming from” to pay for the current East Village apartment — which is reportedly around $4,500 per month — Sorokin responded in classic Delvey-like fashion, saying, “I guess you’ll have to ask the government.”As for what’s to come for the fake heiress? Sorokin toyed with a Kim Kardashian-like idea of criminal justice reform and advocacy, sharing, “I’d love to do something with criminal-justice reform to kind of highlight the struggles of other girls.”\n\nSorokin said that her future plans will include a version of herself that’s different than what Netflix viewers probably expect, adding she is, “Not a glam-it-up type of person, but the possibilities are endless.”\n\n“Art” and a “podcast” were some of the potential “projects” Sorokin addressed when revealing what was to come. \n\nFor the time being, any projects will have to be homemade — or close to it, so as not to break the house arrest order. Which shouldn’t be a problem for the one-time socialite, as she was already been seen partaking in a photo shoot in her apartment and rooftop of the building.