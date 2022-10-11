Kanye West Drops Bizarre Video Diary Showing Him Playing EXPLICIT Video For Adidas Execs Before Berating Them As Pals Fear He's Suffering Psychiatric Break
Where there's a will, there's a Ye. Kanye West shared a new 30-minute video diary titled "Last Week" in which he played a pornographic video for Adidas executives before calling them out for "stealing" his designs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we recently reported, the Yeezy CEO was just restricted on both Twitter and Instagram after sparking backlash online due to his anti-Semitic remarks in the wake of his "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy at Paris Fashion Week.
West opted to keep his stream of consciousness going via YouTube, starting off the clip by appearing as a masked figure in a video game-inspired segment, showing the Eazy rapper wearing his signature moon boots, a jacket, a black sweatshirt, and a face cover.
Later on, Ye could be seen meeting in a room with a group of Adidas executives who had their faces blurred out.
The outspoken lyricist appeared to show the group an explicit video to make a point as he called them out for allegedly taking his designs and disrespecting him.
"I'm only going to work at Adidas if he's the CEO," West said as he looked at one man.
"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership," he continued before his rep told the group they were allegedly "stealing" West's ideas.
"It's like you're stealing a child," the rep said. "These are all children of his mind, and you've kidnapped them," he continued. "So [West is] angry and he's right."
The video, featuring a fish eye-like lens, also showed him rapping along to a new song in his car. Plus, he could be seen chatting with his ex Kim Kardashian in a muted part.
West's video came after Adidas revealed that its relationship with him is "under review" and on the heels of his bombshell interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
RadarOnline.com previously discovered insiders fear that West's recent antics could be the result of something more serious.
Sources close to the record producer told Page Six that recent events began when West fired the publicist before his Paris fashion show last week, also allegedly axing consultants and advisers who have disagreed with him or resisted his ideas.