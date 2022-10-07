'Leave Him Alone': Sharon Osbourne Sides With Kanye West About Black Lives Matter 'Scam' After 'The Talk' Racism Controversy

While chatting with Sharon in Beverly Hills, the photographer noted how West called the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam," which she seemingly agreed with, adding, "Well, we gave $900K to that and I'd like my money back. Wish he could've said that before."

As for whether she thinks Ye should be "canceled" amid calls to do so, Sharon told TMZ a firm "nope."

"I don't understand it so I can't say it's evil, it's not," she said. "But you know what? You can't stop people from living their lives, doing what they do."