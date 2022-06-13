Going Under The Knife: Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Having Major Surgery That Will 'Determine The Rest Of His Life'
Ozzy Osbourne is undergoing a life-changing operation that could dictate the remaining years of his time on earth. The 73-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed he will have surgery on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."
Sharon addressed her husband's health struggles while on her new U.K. show, The Talk. The host told viewers at home she was ditching London to be in Los Angeles by Ozzy's side.
"[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon stated on her talk show. "It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."
This is the second time Sharon has left her hosting duties to aid her husband in recovery.
In April, the television personality was in tears when she revealed Ozzy was diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite it being the first week of her show, Sharon jetted back to Tinsletown to tend to her ailing husband.
"Ozzy was only diagnosed — it was like middle of the night our time, but I spoke to him, and he is OK," she said at the time.
"I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck," she added.
The Black Sabbath rocker also suffers from Parkinson's disease.
Sharon said she needed to take care of Ozzy and she wasn't worried about catching the virus. Days later, she announced she had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but she wasn't the only one.
Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 37, got it from Ozzy too.
The rocker was last seen looking frail in May following his recovery. Clutching to his walking cane, Ozzy appeared thin and gray. While Sharon didn't elaborate on the reason behind his surgery, he was expected to have one more operation in connection to a nasty fall he suffered in 2003.
Ozzy had dislodged metal rods placed in his spine after getting into an accident on a quad.
Sharon and Ozzy will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1.