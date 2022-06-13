'We Are Heartbroken': 'Melrose Place' Star Jack Wagner Reveals 27-Year-Old Son Harrison's Cause Of Death

"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it," the mourning parents wrote.

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," they added.

Last week, Radar broke the news that Harrison's autopsy was completed on Tuesday, just one day after his passing.