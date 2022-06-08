Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison's Autopsy Complete, Body Is Ready To Be Released To Family

Jack and Kristina Wagner will soon be reunited with their late son's body. Radar has confirmed with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office that Harrison Wagner's autopsy was completed on Tuesday, one day after the 27-year-old's tragic passing.

We're told the medical examiner is waiting on toxicology results, which can take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks. RadarOnline.com has learned his body is ready to be released to his mourning family.